Lindsay also explained more about her relationship with Peter Kraus, the runner-up who was the focus of her finale. One telling moment arrived during her hometown visit, when producers had her and Kraus meet up with some of his friends — two other interracial couples. Lindsay said she felt “exploited” by that scene, since it appeared to be only for optics. When she asked the producers why they did that, Lindsay said, one replied, “We thought it would be a good story line.” Lindsay added, “They thought it would make me comfortable. It shows you how wrong they get it. They are assuming how we think, rather than actually talking to the person whose real-life experience it is.”