I may be stating the obvious here — my apologies if so — but your not telling about the pregnancy doesn’t mean you have to not-tell about the miscarriage. Please think of your most supportive person or people beyond your partner, and tell — even if that person isn’t necessarily your closest person. You want someone who has crisis chops and knows how to be supportive, which may be a different skill set from the one your mom or best friend has. Invite people emotionally to help you through this, at a pace you feel you can manage.