And I think anyone looking for reasons a job hunter might be well-meaningly stuck right now can find plenty of them courtesy of the pandemic. It could be internal — depression, anxiety, languishing, etc. — or external, in the form of a job market that has nothing for him right now, or is still in damage-control, or won’t offer networking opportunities for weeks yet as we all stumble out of our caves. It can’t rest on him easily that two years ago, he steered his career straight into a 100-year global storm, even one he couldn’t have seen coming.