In a somewhat-vaccinated world, American film fans like Buck (and the 6-year-old) are becoming moviegoers once again. Over the weekend at cineplexes in Washington and Bloomington, Ind., several shared in interviews what it’s like to finally reenter a dark room and hear loud explosions while surrounded by strangers. No one seemed to care that the popcorn is stale and the extra-large soda is watery — or that they could hear the giggles behind them. They were just happy to be back.