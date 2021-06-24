And, once our eyes are opened, doesn’t it alleviate just a wee bit of the stress? I’m a single grandmother with a full-time essential job, and a commute, with two grandchildren living with me for whom I also had to be a schoolteacher. I could have let that get to me. And sometimes I did — but OMG. They had food to eat. And so did I. They had a safe home. And so did I. We lived in a safe neighborhood. I could pay the mortgage. I was beyond stressed out, just like everyone else I know. But yes, I had gratitude to spare.