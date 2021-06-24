Annie Kelly is a decorator, magazine writer, editor and author of seven design books including “Splash: The Art of the Swimming Pool,” published by Rizzoli in 2019. Born in Australia, Kelly trained as an artist and later became a decorator in Los Angeles, beginning with the renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s La Miniatura in Pasadena. Her book “Splash” features famous pools as well as chapters on pool elements including steps, edging, pool houses and outdoor furnishings. She and her husband, Tim Street-Porter — a photographer who does the pictures for her books — live in the Hollywood Hills and in Litchfield, Conn.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

