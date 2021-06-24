What should you do when your kids act this way? First and foremost, remember that these reactions are normal, and try your best to show empathy and patience, Chansky says. Say something like “This is really hard,” or “This is feeling like a lot, isn’t it?” Let them know it’s okay for them to feel whatever they’re feeling. Don’t be like the dad at the water park I overheard the other day who yelled at his crying kid, saying, “What are you scared of? Don’t act like a baby.” These kinds of admonitions don’t actually make kids less fearful; they just ensure that kids feel bad about themselves and are less likely to come to you for help in the future. If anything, you want to engage with kids about their fears — ask them if they have specific concerns, or if they need anything from you to feel more comfortable, Chansky says.