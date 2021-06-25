I’ve been writing this column since 1997. The following are sources of help that I often recommend to readers. If you would like to suggest others, please write to me at tellme@washpost.com.

If you are in a crisis

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.

How to find a therapist

(Always exercise due diligence in selecting caregivers.)

· Ask your primary care physician to refer you to someone.

· Call your health insurance carrier or visit them online to get a list of in-network providers.

· See if your employer offers an Employee Assistance Program.

· Use Open Path Collective, a national nonprofit network of therapists who provide sessions at a reduced rate.

· If you or a family member has a school affiliation, ask if the counseling office maintains a list of recommended mental health-care providers.

· Inquire at your church — many clergy have counseling credentials.

· Contact a local college or university that confers degrees in counseling fields; many have clinics to train their students.

· If you have a specific difficulty, such as grief, addiction, a major illness in the family, debt, etc., then there may be a topic-specific support group.

Abuse

Mental illness

National Alliance on Mental Illness: The NAMI HelpLine, available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org.

Suicide

Substance abuse

Child abuse

Childhelp: 1-800-4-A-CHILD (422-4453)

LGBTQ support

For young people, the Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386

For families, PFLAG

Debt

Parenting

Death of a child

Infertility

Eating disorders

I’m working on a reading list, which will be added and updated here.