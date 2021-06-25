Emotions often fall somewhere between sunshine and snark. Social media is filled with accounts of blissed-out mamas who describe motherhood as transcendent and themselves as #blessed. There are also plenty of mom accounts drenched in sarcasm, illustrating what a hot mess the maternal experience can be. But not much is meme-worthy about the everyday trials and tribulations of motherhood. Consider, for example, the crushing boredom of those early days with an infant (“How is it possible that I have nothing to do but also everything to do?”); or the awkwardness of maternal small talk (“We’re only 15 minutes into the baseball game and I’ve already run out of things to say to this mom”); or the resentment after coming home and finding a sink full of dirty dishes (“I mean, what the hell?!?!”). These feelings, although not often openly acknowledged, are prominent features of mothers’ emotional lives.