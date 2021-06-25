Over the years, I’ve read countless “mom diaries.” I’ve found them to be a fascinating testament to the richness of the maternal emotional experience. Despite the uniqueness of each woman, several themes continually emerge. I highlight seven of them below. See which ones resonate with you, and then make this your takeaway: Don’t judge yourself for negative feelings or try to make them stop. Because all the feelings — the good, the bad and the in-between — make sense.
What I’ve discovered, through years’ worth of patient diaries as well as my own experience as a mom, is that motherhood is rewarding and relentless. It entails changes in your sense of yourself and the world, shifts in relationship dynamics, and waves of anxiety as you send your kids out into an increasingly scary world. Giving yourself space to feel your feelings can help you navigate each complicated and surprising day as a mom.
Emotions often fall somewhere between sunshine and snark. Social media is filled with accounts of blissed-out mamas who describe motherhood as transcendent and themselves as #blessed. There are also plenty of mom accounts drenched in sarcasm, illustrating what a hot mess the maternal experience can be. But not much is meme-worthy about the everyday trials and tribulations of motherhood. Consider, for example, the crushing boredom of those early days with an infant (“How is it possible that I have nothing to do but also everything to do?”); or the awkwardness of maternal small talk (“We’re only 15 minutes into the baseball game and I’ve already run out of things to say to this mom”); or the resentment after coming home and finding a sink full of dirty dishes (“I mean, what the hell?!?!”). These feelings, although not often openly acknowledged, are prominent features of mothers’ emotional lives.
Emotions can be contradictory. Moms often experience two or more wildly conflicting emotions about the same thing. Like when we are thrilled to see our kid blossom socially and also devastated that they no longer seem to want to be around us. Or this common refrain from pandemic-era diaries: “I’m so grateful for my healthy kids, and also I wish these healthy kids would get out of my face.” I often find myself reassuring moms that, yes, it is indeed possible to feel two opposite emotions about an experience at the same moment.
Emotional meltdowns don’t always happen when we expect them to. One of the most consistent emotions noted in my patients’ pandemic diaries has been irritability. I’ve read many entries that go something like this: “Last night, I absolutely lost my mind over a missing sock. I mean, a sock?!?!” It’s often the case that outsize responses to trivial experiences are actually delayed responses to bigger stresses, such as a family conflict or an upheaval at work (or, you know, spending a year stuck at home). At other times, meltdowns are the result of an accumulation of tiny stresses, which individually are manageable but taken together are too much to bear. I credit my annual Christmastime freakout to this phenomenon.
There’s so much grief involved. Motherhood is joyful, yes, but also entails so much grieving. When we first become mothers, we grieve for the loss of the child-free, independent person we once were. When we send our kids out into the world — whether for their first day of kindergarten or their first day of college — we grieve the loss of our baby and the loss of our role as their caretaker. We may also grieve for the child we expected to have but did not end up having, for a variety of reasons. Grief is a staple of the maternal experience.
So much judgment. So much guilt. Moms are often (always) judged by other people — both online (“I just got schooled on Instagram for feeding my baby nonorganic eggs”) and in person (“Older man in the diner shot daggers at me when he noticed my son playing on his phone during dinner”). But perhaps most insidious are our judgments of ourselves. We berate ourselves for over- or under-parenting; for working too much or too little; for not being the 24/7 invested, upbeat mom who does everything for everyone. Needless to say, these judgments result in the mother of all maternal emotions: guilt.
Once the emotional spigot is turned on, it can never be turned off. Moms of young kids often ask me, “Will it get easier?” Based on my work with more seasoned moms, I can only say that it will get … different. You’ll still feel all the feelings, just in different contexts. Your anxiety about whether your kid is eating enough solid food will morph into your anxiety about whether your child is reading at grade level and, later, your anxiety about how your child is faring socially in middle school. There is no magical kid age at which we suddenly become perfectly calm and contented.
We desperately want to control the bad feelings. Not surprisingly, we don’t want to feel angry or resentful or guilty or anxious. We want to feel blissed-out, like that Instagram mom with millions of followers. Many diaries I read contain some version of this: “I wanted so badly/went through so much to become a mother, and I feel awful that I don’t love it.” When we have negative feelings, we desperately try to push them away. And when we fail to do this successfully (because we always fail to do this successfully), we feel even worse.
After I review their diaries, the first piece of advice I give to stressed and anxious moms is always the same: Let yourself feel it all.
The work for moms lies not in preventing bad feelings from happening or frantically trying to push them away, but in showing ourselves compassion when we have them and figuring out ways to respond to them effectively. That might include: Asking for help when we need it. Saying no. Carving out time in our schedule to do yoga or call a best friend or watch “Bridgerton.” Even just allowing ourselves a one-minute pause during the chaos of the day to take a few deep breaths.
Your feelings aren’t the issue. How you cope with them is. Take good care of yourself, and you’ll be better equipped to face the lifetime of feelings ahead of you.
Ilyse Dobrow DiMarco is a clinical psychologist and the author of “Mom Brain: Proven Strategies to Fight the Anxiety, Guilt, and Overwhelming Emotions of Motherhood ― and Relax Into Your New Self.”
