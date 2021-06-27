Carolyn: Last night I got together with some friends, which made me realize how much I miss hanging out with them. All my free time is spent with my (also wonderful, but not very social) boyfriend, who wants to spend every night with me. I’m also a new teacher and need to spend part of each day just recuperating from a day spent with children. I feel like I’m speeding through life and that next time I look up, I’m not going to have any friends left to hang out with. I’m feeling sad and lonely. Is that what being married will be like? Should I break up with my boyfriend — is the future going to look the same as this?