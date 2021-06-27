— Washington
Washington: 1. Realize that “make it work” doesn’t necessarily mean getting back together. It means you find a solution that gives you both your best chance to be happy — which could be together or apart.
2. Realize that huge, heavy and hurtful isn’t always a bad thing. Ask people whose best times began during their worst — and indulge them when they answer you, even though you won’t really want to hear what they’re saying till you’ve figured it out for yourself.
3. Realize that while deliberately causing pain is cruel, deliberately avoiding it can produce the same result. Don't try to get by on painkillers with an injury needing surgical repair.
You already know you're not afraid to think, say and do difficult things, because you had the guts to move out. Now's not the time to flinch.
Dear Carolyn: I found out my boyfriend’s friend was saying not-so-nice things about me to my boyfriend. He of course defended me, but I can’t help feeling insulted and hurt by his friend. Since my boyfriend and I are likely to move on to the next level of our relationship, I will probably have to see this person again. Do I kill him with kindness? Ignore him?
— D.C.
D.C.: Put him in perspective. People say all kinds of horrible stuff, about people they hate, love, know, don’t know, have no opinion about, want for themselves — and they say it for reasons good, selfish, selfless, caring, careless, staunchly defended, quickly regretted, totally understandable, easily misunderstood out of context. Or because they’re jerks.
The problem is that you know about it. And since it was an insult you weren't meant to hear, that means it arrived at your psyche stripped of its context. It's the isolated opinion of a guy you apparently don't really know, who doesn't really know you. Big whoop, cosmically speaking.
So achieve your Next Relationship Level alerted to the possibility this friend doesn't like you (which you'll weather, via the high road), but open to the possibility that his opinions, and yours, have room to change.
Carolyn: Last night I got together with some friends, which made me realize how much I miss hanging out with them. All my free time is spent with my (also wonderful, but not very social) boyfriend, who wants to spend every night with me. I’m also a new teacher and need to spend part of each day just recuperating from a day spent with children. I feel like I’m speeding through life and that next time I look up, I’m not going to have any friends left to hang out with. I’m feeling sad and lonely. Is that what being married will be like? Should I break up with my boyfriend — is the future going to look the same as this?
— Va.
Va.: Exactly, if you let it.
Maybe your boyfriend is right for you, maybe he isn’t. But you won’t find that out — and, more important, you won’t inoculate yourself against re-carving this same rut with someone else — until you learn to preserve yourself while still being part of a couple.
Your boyfriend has needs that he seems to be making clear. What about you? Apparently you're only now starting to identify, slowly, through deprivation and desperation, what your needs are: time alone, time with your friends, whatever else your wake-up-caller has announced.
Organize these thoughts and articulate them to your boyfriend, not to make demands but to open a practical discussion about your day-to-day lives.
You need to find out, with the affirmation of time, whether you both can adjust to make each other happy while still being happy yourselves. Wanting to is nice, but it doesn't count. You either pull it off or you don't.
Carolyn: How do I deal with a friend with kids who, whenever we talk, tells me she is jealous of my (no kids) freedom? I mean, she had four kids, all planned! Duh, you are going to be busy! I don’t get it and am tired of making generic sympathetic comments.
— Oakland
Oakland: If you don’t mean them, then don’t make them.
But if you'd be sympathetic to her, say, having a job that's tougher than she expected that she can't afford to quit, then you can sympathize with her now.
In a specific way, too — one that includes reminding her that comparisons likely don’t help. Then you can ask, what would help? Same point, but sounds a lot better than, “Duh.”