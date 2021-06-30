The office is both a physical place and a cultural construct: We see different depictions before we’re old enough to actually work. On screen, the workplace could be witty and playful (“Desk Set”), or backstabbing and dehumanizing (“The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit.”) The most memorable office stories reveal our love-hate relationship with the place. They suck us in with a fantasy — the first job, the cute co-worker in the elevator, the corner office, the beginning of so much ambition and possibilities — and show us the soul-crushing dark side.