More questions How do I submit questions?

Send your questions by email (no attachments, please) to tellme@washpost.com, or use the online submission form to the live chats. Brief questions are appreciated. I do not publish full names. If you do not provide a pseudonym, then I will choose one for you.

How do you choose questions?

There is no formal system. I choose questions I find interesting and feel comfortable answering. I do try to represent a range of topics, ages, experiences and depths, but that is secondary to whatever grabs my attention.

How can I improve the odds of seeing my question in print?

For the chat, post it a day early. For an emailed question, keep it relatively short but not at the expense of key details. My word limit for an entire column is 550 words (825 on Sundays), so questions need to fit without extensive editing.

I saw the exact same question in your column and someone else’s. Who’s stealing from whom?

This isn't theft. People submit their letters to multiple columns all the time, and I have no way of knowing when they do. I don't try to prevent it or fix it when it happens. I hope it's helpful to readers to see different approaches to the same problem.

Haven’t I read this before?

1. When I am on vacation, I reprint old columns.

2. I also adapt live chat transcripts into columns. I do this for four of my seven columns per week, to deliver the chat material to a larger audience.

Both types of columns are clearly marked when they leave my hands, as either reprints or adapted material. Material that has not previously been published runs Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

I’m confused. How can there be reader responses in your printed columns?

See above. I use readers’ comments in some of my adapted columns. I host these live sessions on most Fridays at noon Eastern, and you can join them here.

Do you ever use questions submitted to the chat in your columns?

Frequently. Anything you send to me may be used in any of my work.

Do the chat questions you don’t answer get submitted automatically to future chats, or do I need to resubmit mine if I still want an answer?

You need to resubmit.

If I submit a question to the chat but don’t want it to appear in a column, can I specify that it be used online only?

I try to honor requests for chat material to remain “online only.” However, due to the volume of incoming mail, I don't always see such requests. Please submit only those questions you are comfortable seeing published across various platforms.

I have never once seen my question answered. What gives?

I get hundreds of questions and comments every week, especially to the chat, so most don't get answered.

Will you give a personal answer if I don’t want my question published?

I answer for publication only.

I have a technical problem with the column (can’t see the column/comments/chat, haven’t received my newsletter, etc.). What do I do?

How do I get the daily newsletter?

Do you and Nick collaborate on the cartoons?

Yes. He is responsible for the images, but we work on the lines together. He also edits all my columns before I file them.

Who writes the headlines?

Style section editors have written them for years, but now I work on them with my editor, Christine Loman. The editors at my client papers write their own.

What are your credentials?

I have a bachelor's in American history and literature. I also worked for several years as a copy editor and news editor at The Washington Post, and the Army Times before that. I am not a therapist and do not have any credentials in counseling or psychology.

Why do you run such old columns when you’re away?

Because people remembered the more recent ones when I reran them. Plus, the old stuff shows how your questions and my answers have changed in 15 years. (By the way — the dates of my vacation columns don’t always correspond exactly with my actual vacations.)

How often are you on vacation?

I take off one week per quarter.

Why do I have to pay to read your columns, even through Facebook?

Because subscriptions pay our bills.

Is there an archive of columns and chat transcripts?

We're working on it, long-term. The column has outlived different platforms but archival material hasn't always been carried forward to new ones.

I saw your column in my local paper and it barely resembles the online version. Why is that?