Online, however, in a group of about 70 people, she watched as about three or four transitioned during the pandemic. She asked the group for help in choosing a new name; after three hours of conversation, she landed on Emily Rose. A few days later, she had her first appointment at Planned Parenthood to start hormone therapy. “Having the freedom of having an online space where I could think about all this, and process all this out loud, without having to worry about the community around me being potentially abusive, was great,” Reineke says.