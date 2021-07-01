I, for one, imagine with trepidation a day when my daughter asks me why a classmate ignored her at lunch or how to make friends at camp, and I have no useful answers. I am not alone in this fear. There are more than 63 million parents of children younger than 18 in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Even if only a small percentage consider themselves awkward, introverted, socially anxious, shy or some combination of those, I am in vast company.