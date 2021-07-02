I discovered this only through repeated questions — e.g., “So, do you know anyone in Country X?” “What prompted you to visit Country X?” “How did you meet your friend in Country X?” “Will you be staying with said friend?" — over the course of a couple of weeks. He has volunteered zero information to me.
When I finally found out about this hiking trip and indicated my discomfort, he stated that he would have no problem with my going away with a friend of the opposite sex.
I see two big issues: First, why the secrecy? Second, why the vacation with this other woman? It seems to me that he is either being actively dishonest or just really isn’t all that committed to our relationship. We’re in our early 30s, if that matters. Am I behaving in an overly possessive, sexist way here?
— Perplexed
Perplexed: He’s not going on vacation (alone) with a member of the opposite sex. We’ll mark this Needless Escalation No. 3. He’s going on vacation (alone), and including on his itinerary a visit to a member of the opposite sex.
Needless Escalation No. 2: “Why the vacation with this other woman?” As I read your letter, the question that formed in my mind was, why not? Having a friend in a position to show us around a foreign country is, for most of us, a rare and, frankly, obvious opportunity. You're seeing it only as a threat. Put yourself in his place. Open your mind. Do better.
I urge this even though his secrecy is, clearly, Needless Escalation No. 1. Had he just said, “I'll be stopping in Country X to visit and hike with my friend Gladys,” assuming he has no history of hide-and-sneak, then I imagine/hope we wouldn't be having this conversation. Or if you had responded to his initial reticence by suggesting he cut the [bleep] and discuss his plans like an adult.
Which brings us to this: Either he has something to hide and you're overreacting to that, or you have a tendency to overreact and he's hiding from that. Or both.
There are, as always, countless possible variations on this — say, his ex was paranoid and so he’s got a lingering secrecy habit, or your ex was secretive and so you’ve got a lingering paranoia habit — along with the usual chips on the usual shoulders. But I think we’ve hit on the basic problem.
And if, as 30-somethings, you don’t have the skeletal structure to handle saying/hearing, “I’m being possessive and you’re being secretive and we’re both dancing around this like kids,” then that’s the basic obstacle to solving the basic problem. Get the truth out there. If either of you flinches, then don’t count on another six months.