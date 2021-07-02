More from Carolyn Hax

From the archive:

After an extramarital affair, a very public revelation

When your parents’ choice for best man is the worst man for the job

Must I really indulge my ‘psychic’ sister-in-law?

His wife wants to set a curfew for his visiting 42-year-old son

Her dreamboat is a ship she shouldn’t go down with

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a live chat with readers on Fridays at noon. Read her most recent chat here. Her next chat is July 9.

Write to Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com. Brief questions are appreciated.

You can find resources for getting help here.

Show More