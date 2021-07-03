After their divorce he adopted the attitude of “nothing lasts forever.” While he professes his undying love for me often, he does not seem too keen on the idea of marriage. After I felt comfortable enough to tell him he was the one I wanted to marry, he countered with, “Why is marriage so important? Is a piece of paper going to make you love me more?”
To hear him degrade my confession was very hurtful. How can I get him to realize that not all relationships are like his parents'? I am ready to love him forever; how can I get him to see that?
— Hopeful in California
Hopeful in California: You are ready to love him forever; that doesn’t mean you will. You may call that pessimism, but I call it useful. Some relationships do go the distance. It’s just that you don’t know it’s going to happen until it actually does, even when you’ve dutifully put in the effort. Marriage may help, but it hardly has final say.
Even if I did see things your way, though, I would still say this is the right thing to do for a partner: Stop trying to “get him to see” how you feel, and start seeing how he feels instead.
He built his understanding of forever on his parents' marriage, and now, traumatized, he has to start over. Of course he's a skeptic. (One who might benefit from counseling, if he's receptive to that.) That's why your strategy of offering him blind faith in you to replace his blind faith in his parents won't help, and may, in fact, put distance between you. “Forever” love is just not a promise either of you can make; we don't have that kind of control over our feelings. What if 10 years of his once-mildly-but-now-thoroughly-crazy-making habits douse every last ember for good?
A more realistic, therefore more effective alternative — not to mention healthier, I think — is to promise things you actually can deliver. Say, to treat him with respect. To listen to him, to be honest, to share feelings, to weigh his needs as the equal to your own, to admit mistakes fully, freely and quickly. To tend the flames.
These things are in your control, so these are promises you can keep no matter how much you or your feelings or your circumstances change — so these are assertions he can believe.
When, and if, he’s ready. To that end — counterintuitive as it sounds, he might be more receptive to a downer than a pep rally. “You’re right, marriage won’t make me love you more” isn’t what he believes, it’s what he knows — so by having the courage to accept and admit this, you’d at least make a credible case for trust.