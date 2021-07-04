“There was a building that fell down and people got hurt, and mommy was there trying to help. The firefighters and police officers were working really hard,” Book, who lives in Plantation, Fla., about 20 miles from Champlain Towers South, recalled telling her children. “I’m a big Mr. Rogers person, and one of the things I always try to talk to my kids about, in any scary situation, is to look for the helpers.”