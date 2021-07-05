I'm being treated for OCD and the anxiety that tends to come with it. Before my diagnosis and therapy/medication, I had a bad time with conflicts. I would just shut down. Now, I'm so much better!
But my mom doesn't seem to see it. A neutral tone conveying a difficult week sends her flying into, “You're freaking out. Don't freak out and calm down.” Even though I'm perfectly calm, just expressing what's going on. I guess the solution is to not tell her much, but she likes to pry and hates when I don't say much.
I’m sure there’s a solution I’m missing here. I feel like I could explode the next time she does this. Then she’ll turn around and go, “See, I knew you were upset!”
— No, I’m Really Calm.
No, I’m Really Calm.: Have you tried the direct — when you’re calm! — “Mom, when you tell me to calm down, I feel more anxious. Would you please stop?” And follow that with: “What I do find helpful after I share something is _____.” That can be a supportive question like, “Are you okay?” or “Anything I can do?"; a supportive comment, such as, “It sounds like you’ve got it under control”; or a supportive how-to, like, “Do you want advice or just an ear?”
If you’ve done this already and she’s still saying “Calm down” then you can say, “That is not helpful to me. I’m going to go now. Bye, Mom.” Or: “I’m okay — are you projecting, maybe? Is everything okay with you?”
It sounds as if some clinical intervention would help your mother, which you might suggest at an opportune time.
Good for you for the work you're doing here.
Re: Calm Down! The writer can also reply: “Mom, I am calm, it is just a lot of work, and I’m sharing that with you.” She can also choose to add (or not) “As you know, I’m working hard on controlling my anxiety and I’m proud of my progress and you are reacting as if I’ve not made any. Are you not hearing it? Or is this a reflex response from you?” It is not confrontational, in my opinion, to ask this.
— The Bipolar Whose Mom Asked for Her to Be Happy as a Christmas Gift
The Bipolar Whose Mom Asked for Her to Be Happy as a Christmas Gift: Great ideas, thanks, and a sympathetic wow to your mom’s wish list.
Carolyn: Thanks for taking my question, and for the virtual high five. About clinical intervention, would you mind being more specific? It would make sense for me to bring this up in the moment, because if I mention it afterward, she’ll always say, “I never said that.” Not sure if she really can’t remember or just doesn’t want to deal. Adults are strange.
— Really Calm again
Really Calm again: Indeed.
I was just picking up that Mom might have anxiety. But I'm just an armchair quarterback; run it by your therapist before you say anything.
Oh, and I forgot to say — her prying doesn’t oblige you to talk. Ever.