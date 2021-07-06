As you return to a community swimming pool, beach or lake this summer, be extra vigilant, especially if your child has missed out on swimming lessons during the pandemic. For children ages 1 through 4, drowning is the No. 1 cause of injury-related deaths, and drowning rates spike again in the teenage years. Enroll your children in swim lessons as soon as they are available, and always designate an adult “water watcher” around water. This person should be solely focused on the kids — not cooking, doing chores or using their phone. If you have a backyard pool, a fence that surrounds it will significantly reduce the chances that a child will drown. Often kids drown when they were not supposed to be anywhere near the water, so preventing access is an important layer of protection.