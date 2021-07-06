For many, the hardest part has been the expenses. Santos, the founder of a beauty-tech company, is limiting herself to four new dresses that she’ll wear twice each. Clark, who will travel to San Diego, South Dakota and Wisconsin for weddings this year, says he and his girlfriend “are just racking up credit-card debt to just book all these flights and hotels in advance so we can get the best price.” Clark donated several items from his professional wardrobe to charity last year while he worked from home; after gaining what he calls the “quarantine 15, or 20,” he also had to restock his nicer clothes when the invitations began rolling in.