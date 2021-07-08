I don’t want to. In the first place, it’s my turn to name the baby (my husband named our daughter) and in the second place, I couldn’t stand my father-in-law. I know he wasn’t truly a bad man at heart, but he was an obnoxious, know-it-all braggart. He was one of those guys who thought every waitress and checkout girl was flirting with him, he thought he could tell me how to cook dishes from my culture because he once ate them in my parent’s country of origin in the ’70s, he never once saw my father without reminding him how much more money he (my father-in-law) made and how, unlike my father, he paid for his children’s college tuitions and weddings. He read a short magazine article about the work I do and then thought he knew more about my work than I do.
My husband keeps telling me the only thing that will help him through this rough time is knowing our son will be named after his late father. I just can’t do it. I’ve suggested we use his name as a middle name, but my husband wants the full name and nothing less. Is there any way to compromise on this?
— Just Can’t Do It
Just Can’t Do It: No.
The middle-name offer was the compromise, and plenty generous.
I suppose you can do a named-for that isn't the exact, like Liam for a William.
Ideally, though, you can postpone the whole discussion; your husband's grief will last but the rawness of the grief won't.
Under different circumstances, I might argue for using the name and trusting your child to change your opinion of it, since that happens all the time — it'll become your boy's name vs. your obnoxious father-in-law's, I'm guessing almost immediately. But I won't make that argument now, not this time.
Why? Because your husband's “only thing that will help him through this rough time is knowing our son will be named after his late father” gambit is emotional manipulation, and I urge you not to give in. And I will also gently float the idea that your husband can be a wonderful husband, father and overall human being and still have picked up a few crappy dominance habits from Dad.
Re: Naming for Father-in-Law: Don’t do it. My sister was browbeaten into naming her daughter after her mother-in-law and it still rankles her after more than 30 years. It’s a constant reminder of a hated woman.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: “A constant reminder of a hated woman.” If the namesakes in this column don’t trigger a mass mental inventory of how we treat the people in our own lives, then I don’t know what will.