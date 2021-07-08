On the day I stopped resisting the word “gifted” to describe my children, my son had been a self-taught reader for just under a year. We’d gone to a bookstore while visiting my hometown. I expected the collection of books featuring mostly oceanic and prehistoric animals and insects would keep him, and my animal aficionado mother, distracted long enough for me to do homework without interruption. I hadn’t anticipated that he’d use the books as a spelling guide to search each shark — and eventually, insect and dinosaur — on YouTube for more information. He spent the rest of the day and most of the next few months quizzing us on shark facts.