My husband has a very stressful full-time job that leaves him exhausted, and I know he needs his free time to rest. But every time I suggest finding a carpenter or builder to get the repair done, he completely loses his temper and says he’ll do it. But he hasn’t worked on it at all in five months. Meanwhile we can’t have guests over and every time I see the disaster area, it depresses me. What can I do?
— Disaster Area
Disaster Area: “Completely loses his temper” is not okay. I won’t talk about the rest until this is clear.
A torn-up kitchen is irritating to the point of eventual madness, but it's a room. The use of temper to silence someone — which is what you're describing in your husband — is a blow to respect, trust, partnership, equality, everything good between two people.
Now, let's say you got salty first: “I'm hiring a ___ carpenter because you're too ___ ___ to finish the ___ kitchen” doesn't stretch my imagination. But even then, temper is not the answer.
The answer to anyone who initiates such hostility, whether it was you or your husband in this case, would be: 1. “That's not okay” calmly in the moment; 2. “I won't stand for this,” calmly over time if the hostility persists; 3. Therapist then attorney if you don't see sufficient change.
So when you’re both relatively relaxed, make your next conversation about that. “When you lose your temper over the kitchen, I feel really angry and frustrated. I live here, too. I have as much say as you do.”
The benefit of calm is that it allows you to spell it all out as you did here: that he’s really skilled, you know; that he has an exhausting day job; that he needs and deserves his rest; that leaving the house in chaos temporarily was fine but six months isn’t fine anymore and indefinitely is unfair to you both. There’s no way he feels good about his home or himself when he can’t even get a bowl of cereal without getting a nickel tour of the mess. Even if he doesn’t “see” it anymore.
A calm conversation also allows you to point out the need for a Plan B isn't an indictment of him, because a lack of time is nothing to feel bad about. It's just a reality you're due to face, in the interest of your quality of life.
If this, even this, draws an outburst of anger, then the more urgent repair needs really are the emotional and marital ones. I’m sorry. Therapy often seems like a daunting step, but if you have access to it, solo to start, it might be the most pragmatic hire you make.