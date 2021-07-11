My husband supports my need to pass, but I still feel bad. How do we set good boundaries these days when people are trying to make up for lost time?
— Still Isolating From In-Laws
Still Isolating From In-Laws: You mean, how do you do exactly what you already did?
You set the boundary. You held the boundary.
What you didn't do, or haven't learned to do yet, is feel utterly entitled to set and hold the boundary: to feel so certain that it's your place to decide how to allot your time — not your in-laws' or anyone else's — that you're impervious to guilt.
Guilt is a transaction. People can schedule all the guilt trips for you they please, but you're the one who chooses whether to go on them. You can also choose not to, always — not to feel guilt, not to agree you have anything to feel guilty about, not to change your approach under anyone else's pressure.
If you believe joining two gatherings of five is appropriate, then the only thing you need to do now is stand up for your own beliefs — against the pressure you’re putting on yourself.
Dear Carolyn: My wife and I welcomed our first child into our life a month ago. My wife’s parents have been radicalized by Fox/OAN over the past 16 months with a dramatic change around the election. We’ve put up lots of boundaries over the past year.
The week after our son was born, I asked that everyone in the family share their vaccination status with us before visiting so we could plan accordingly. Her parents haven't spoken with us since.
Part of me feels like I should reach out to bring them back in to our lives. Another part tells me our vaccination ask was a perfectly sufficient litmus test.
— Thinking of Cutting Ties
Thinking of Cutting Ties: A “litmus test” is an ill-advised escalation. One needlessly politicized branch of the family is already one too many.
However, health precautions are a necessary adjustment to having a newborn, especially during a pandemic. With the ongoing guidance of your pediatrician, keep deciding where to draw your lines in the interest of your baby’s health, absolutely — and keep holding those lines against people who choose to prioritize themselves and their feelings instead. That’s not a litmus test or an escalation or political statement — that’s just your job as a parent.
That also means “cutting ties,” as you suggest in your signature, would be gratuitous, and another ill-advised political leap. For one thing, they’ve apparently cut you off. Why gild the lily. Plus, if you stick to making and enforcing evidence-based, doctor-approved, health-centric decisions, then you don’t need to reach beyond that to draw other conclusions or impose other sanctions. Simply leave it to others to satisfy your conditions or not, and to accept (or rail about or lash out at) the consequences of their own choices at their own leisure.
If conditions change to the extent that you need to be more proactive, then make sure your wife takes the lead in those decisions. They are her parents and yet you've written an “I”-based letter. Decisions this big need to be unified ones; “unilateral” is for emergency use only.
Dear Carolyn: I received a large inheritance from a sister, who gave nothing to our other four sisters. I want to leave this money to my other sisters if I die before them. I told them this, and one accused me of not honoring the sister who gifted me with the money. Listen — I’ve invested the money and have lots of other money in an estate. I thought this was a nice thing to do. How do I get over the anger at this sister who yelled at me?
— Heir
Heir: If you leave me money, I won’t yell at you. Just saying.
You have your strong views, clearly — and they’re generous, good for you. Your late sister also clearly had strong views. Your yelling sister? Strong views.
One way to get over your anger is to see the pattern, then recognize your yelling sister is merely doing her version of what you've all been taught to do. You're all in the family business of big-statement-making, in your own ways.
If you can, then just acknowledge that. See if it sits okay with you that way — then carry on with your own, admirable statement undeterred. If yelling sister still finds it disrespectful, then she can always give her share back.