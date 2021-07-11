That also means “cutting ties,” as you suggest in your signature, would be gratuitous, and another ill-advised political leap. For one thing, they’ve apparently cut you off. Why gild the lily. Plus, if you stick to making and enforcing evidence-based, doctor-approved, health-centric decisions, then you don’t need to reach beyond that to draw other conclusions or impose other sanctions. Simply leave it to others to satisfy your conditions or not, and to accept (or rail about or lash out at) the consequences of their own choices at their own leisure.