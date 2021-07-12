While our deafness presents daily struggles in the hearing world, it has also equipped us with useful skills. We are excellent listeners who maintain unbroken eye contact because we are reading lips and facial cues, and we are effective problem solvers because our everyday life is one verbal puzzle after another. We are empathetic because we intimately understand how it feels to be an “other.” We can gauge a situation almost instantaneously by reading body language, and as we can’t rely on our ears, we are experts at figuring things out with limited information. This has always been our world, so it’s normal for us, and I don’t view our hearing loss as a disability. When I asked Camille how she felt about being hard of hearing, she scrunched up her face in a look of confusion and queried, “Huh?”