This was not what I had hoped for in the way of child care. We do not agree with a lot of their views, including their politics or their lack of interest in early child education, and I worried a lot about what they might teach my kids, but as I said — we were broke, and I knew at least the kids would be safe and loved. It ended when my older son started public school and we found a great nanny-share for the younger child.
I know I probably sound dismissive of my in-laws and their views, but take my word for it that I was nothing but gracious and grateful and have tried to make a habit of always being extra generous with them in return.
But they cannot seem to stop “calling in” this old debt. Usually it is simply pressuring us into visits that aren't convenient, but during covid they pressured us to drive 50 miles to their home to wave and have yelling conversations from the car. We tried numerous times to help them use teleconferencing platforms so we could have face-to-face conversations without having to drive, but they refused to accommodate us in that small way.
This has led me to realize that whenever my in-laws want something, they default to reminding us (subtly or not-so-subtly) about that period when we were entirely dependent on them to keep our family running. How do we get out of that cycle with them? If there is any way, at this point.
— In Unpayable Debt
In Unpayable Debt: There is. It just demands that you and your husband are in agreement.
First, the words: He tells them once and for all that you are both grateful beyond your ability to express for the year of child care. Then he says that being reminded of it whenever they ask you for something implies you’re ungrateful for their gift. You’re very grateful, and say no sometimes. Independently. Period.
Then, the deeds: You and your husband learn to tune out the guilt noise and make your own decisions for your own reasons. So, for example, you agree to a visit — or don't — based on whether you're able and willing, for them or you or your kids, the reason doesn't matter. You don't decide, for or against, based on the blackmail attempt.
As long as you are able to operate independently of the blackmail attempts, the blackmail attempts are toothless.
It might take some time of his explicitly saying, “We are grateful, we will not be visiting this week,” for it to sink in, but ideally it won’t come to that.
By the way, politics have nothing whatsoever to do with any of this, except to bias and bog down. Mindfully separate them from your decision-making.
This is all, of course, assuming your husband is willing to take this stand. If not, then you at least can stick to the deeds instructions, and advocate for ignoring the blackmail at all times.