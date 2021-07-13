A longer leash boosted confidence for younger kids. Brooke Ebetsch of Wheaton, Ill., let her 9- and 6-year-olds ride their bikes four blocks to their grandmother’s house, a decision she may not have permitted until much later pre-pandemic. “These ‘safe tests’ are so important. Yes, something could go wrong, but the risk is relatively low," she says. "My kids felt like they had some freedom, and some responsibility to take care of one another and to decide how long they were going to stay without me getting worried.”