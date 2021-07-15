Practice and repetition are the tools of nurturing, and they can improve upon the talent that nature bestows. My stepson came by his intelligence honestly. He has smart biological parents who brought their own mix of interests and personality traits into who he is. But I’d be surprised if he had the excellent vocabulary he has without me, because I am a person who frankly never learned how to talk to children and instead ends up talking to them at times like they are adults. He surely wouldn’t have the reading comprehension of a third-grader without the books we read, including several about social justice issues. And whether he realizes it or not, I was the one who brought vegetables into the house. An infamously picky eater, my stepson skated by without anything green on his plate for the first five years of his life, or so I am told. We started adding broccoli and Brussels sprouts to the mix, which was a horrible fight at first. But after nearly three years of getting roasted vegetables and knowing he isn’t leaving the table until he eats them, he eats them.