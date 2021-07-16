During the day, when sunlight is beating down, you’ll want to keep your windows closed and covered. Because glass readily transmits heat, it’s most effective to have coverings on the exterior of the house, such as shutters or retractable awnings. If that’s not an option, you should close any interior curtains or blinds. And in a pinch, try covering a piece of cardboard in aluminum foil and pressing it into the window frame. The foil will reflect sunlight outward, keeping that energy out of your home.