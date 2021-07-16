“My takeaway from this is the ABA, responding to the hysterical reaction of some of its members, has taken the position that presenting booksellers of all people with books that make an argument that they disagree with — that merely presenting the book to them is an act of violence,” Spence said. “And this is the same organization that is about to sponsor Banned Books Week at the end of September with the slogan this year ‘Censorship Divides Us.’ ”