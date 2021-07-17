Am I a bad person for thinking this? Or am I bad for writing to you an hour after he died?
— Bad Person?
Bad Person?: I’m so sorry about your dad. Those are a lot of complicated feelings to deal with — especially after an already tough month since the Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
I'm glad you came here with your uncomfortable thoughts. They're totally normal, and even if you reject them or never think them again, they're part of the normal process of shock and grief.
I expect what will happen for you next is a little of everything — some pain, some numbness, some moments that feel totally normal until your brain reminds you something huge happened and you can't believe you were able to feel normal, and you wonder what's wrong with you?! Adjustments like this are weird and jagged … except of course when they're not. You just don't know till you're there.
And nothing you think or feel right now, at any of the extremes, changes how you felt about your father. You can feel relief on your mother's behalf without taking anything away from your love or respect for him.
I suggest making it your priority right now to treat yourself and your mom as gently as you can. The rest can flow from there.
Again, my condolences.
Re: Numb: There is nothing wrong with being relieved that everyone was spared your father’s descent into dementia. Your father was spared. I don’t mean that someone with Alzheimer’s does not have a worthwhile life. Just that most of us would rather avoid such suffering.
— Anonymous
Hi, Carolyn: What tips would you give someone who wants to see the brighter side of things even when everything seems gloomy and doomy? My colleagues seem to love talking about how difficult everything is. They mock people who try to be positive and call them shallow. I love this group of people, and they’re the ones I hang with at work, but they’re just so negative right now!
— Positive Nancy
Positive Nancy: When you can’t talk the way you want, talk about not being able to talk the way you want: “We’re tough on people who try to be positive and call them shallow, but I really want that right now — I want some good news, or just a good laugh.” See whether that flies. Maybe they’ll come up with some dark humor that suits all moods.
Please consider, though, that people who air hard feelings only to have them blasted with sunshine can feel as if they’re being dismissed, negated, not heard. So if nothing else: “I hear what you’re saying, and I’m sorry. I have a positive spin if you’re interested.” It’s a good habit to make sure you have listened to and acknowledged what someone else is saying, on its own merits, before you launch into your piece.