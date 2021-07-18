Hi, Carolyn: Do I really have to spend time with my partner’s parents and vice versa? I don’t dislike them, I’m just introverted, don’t have much in common and would rather do my own thing. My partner feels similarly about my parents. It’s more relaxing to hang out with them and not have to be concerned about whether my partner is comfortable. So we have a deal where we go as a couple for holidays and birthdays or when we ask for their support, but otherwise do our own thing.