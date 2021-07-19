Hi, Carolyn: I am married to a great guy — second marriage for both of us. Unfortunately, he has an anger management problem. He blows up at all sorts of stuff he doesn’t like in the world, and rants and raves on a daily basis using [fox] liberally as well as other expletives. He isn’t angry at me, but I have to listen to his foul language as he rants about whatever has upset him this time — usually other people he deems to be stupid, calling them [glass bowls].