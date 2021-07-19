Beyond helping to understand and treat individual cases of mental health more effectively, better understanding inherited trauma could also lead to more significant changes in society regarding groups of people who have experienced trauma because of systemic oppression, such as those affected by colonization (in this case, the descendants of the Indian Residential Schools system in Canada), slavery and racism. Thomason is most passionate about this aspect of the work. “To get economic and government support to help break these cycles of trauma, you’ve got to know that there’s a cycle, and you have to show it to people,” she says. “There’s a socio-demographic story here, and there are individuals at greater risk. We have to do this work for them. It’s critical.”