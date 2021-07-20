I’ve found that one of the best treatments for worry is also one of the treatments for nostalgia: trying to stay grounded in the present moment. To really see, sometimes we need to be still. Or else we’ll miss things — the fragments of a bright blue robin’s egg on the sidewalk, or the bee with crumbs of golden pollen on its back legs, or the cloud in the shape of an elephant — and not just the little things. Recently scientists discovered a fifth ocean. Not some tiny species of insect deep in a rainforest but something enormous, something we’ve all been looking at all along. It’s been on maps and atlases, hiding in plain view as part of something else when really it was always itself; we are just only now recognizing it.