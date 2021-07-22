My partner and I have finally made the decision to adopt a dog because we have wanted one forever and I now have ample time to dedicate to training, care, etc. (I am a teacher, so I won't be back to work until September.) My partner and I are incredibly responsible people who always overthink big decisions like this. We have both wanted to get a dog for the entire six years of our relationship, but chose to wait until conditions were perfect. We have researched our chosen breed to death. We have spent untold hours discussing every concern we have and how we will work through challenges related to puppy-rearing. We have stable jobs and a modest home with a yard. Our neighborhood has sidewalks perfect for walks and we live near several pet-friendly parks. We both grew up with dogs. We understand the costs and have budgeted. We are ready.