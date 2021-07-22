The vaccine is effective in preventing severe disease among recipients, which is a vaccine’s job, said Allison Bartlett, a pediatric infectious-disease specialist with University of Chicago Medicine. “But it doesn’t protect them from getting infected at all,” she said. The best way to avoid the delta variant is just what we’ve been told so far. “Kids playing outdoors together at a playground is reasonable without masks now, even if they’re not vaccinated,” she said. “But when crowds get bigger or move indoors, masking by everyone is important to keep kids safe.”