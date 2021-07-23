Biden’s closest parallel at these strange Games may be Laura Bush, whom The Post once called the “Comforter in Chief." Bush led the delegations to the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy, and the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, where she was in the stands as Michael Phelps won one of his eight gold medals (as part of the U.S.'s incredible 31-medal haul) and Larsen Jensen, a college kid from Southern California who later became a Navy SEAL, won bronze in the 400-meter freestyle. Jenson’s family had been unable to make the trip to see him, “so he took the flowers that were handed to him and ran them up to the stand to Mrs. Bush,” says McBride. “He said, ‘My mother can’t be here. And I’m so glad you are here. Thank you.’ It was a stunning moment for all of us, because he really just ran out from the pedestal to her and said that.”