Valentine could play the piano since he was five, realizing he was going to be a professional player when he saw singer and songwriter Ray Charles perform. At 20, he got his first gig at a nightclub — paying $22. Eleven years and 87 countries later, Valentine had traveled the world as a pianist on cruise ships, he said, returning to playing at a local restaurant. That’s when a man approached him with an offer: There was an opening at the airport. Valentine declined, but the man asked him to try it out for an hour.