I’ve really prided myself in checking in with my friends when they are going through hard times, no matter what I have on my plate. I’m so sad to think they were not thinking of me. I wanted to write them a message and say, what the hell? You guys hurt my feelings! But the other part of me is still so offended that I just want to sit in my own unhappiness for a few days. What should I do? How can I feel better about this?