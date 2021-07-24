In Alcaide’s backyard, Rolling Loud, one of the biggest outdoor hip-hop festivals, opened its gates to a sold-out crowd Friday with tens of thousands of fans flooding into Hard Rock Stadium to hear headliners such as A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone. Florida now leads the United States in new infections and hospitalizations, but has few state and local health restrictions back in place. The festival cited the latter for its apparent lack of covid restrictions at Rolling Loud, though attendees were encouraged to wear masks, according to its website.