Dear Carolyn: I am preparing to have seven family members visit me at the same time this summer. I am very happy they are coming — I haven’t seen any of them for a year and half — and I plan to do everything in my power to make this a great vacation for all. But I am very perplexed about how to accommodate the various dietary needs and wants, including celiac disorder, won’t eat any fruits or vegetables, keto, fish allergy, calorie-restricted, no poultry in any form. How do I approach this so everyone is well fed and not exposed to the object of their allergy or disgust?