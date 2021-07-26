Let kids problem-solve on their own. Parents should give kids the freedom to figure things out for themselves, serving as gentle guides rather than running the show. “It’s a fool’s errand to think that we can protect our children from the world,” says Ned Johnson, president and founder of test-preparation and tutoring company Prep Matters and co-author of “The Self-Driven Child: The Science and Sense of Giving Your Kids More Control Over Their Lives.” “If your kid has the sense that if something bad happens, Mom is going to fall out of the ceiling like Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’ and extricate them, that’s [problematic]. What we want to do is teach them the skills to be able to protect themselves, and if they’re not able to protect themselves, how do they look for help?”