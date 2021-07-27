Curt Decker, the executive director of the National Disability Rights Network, says a dilemma like Hinken’s comes down to “a question of reasonable accommodation,” the central requirement of the Americans With Disabilities Act. It’s up to each employer and employee, Decker says, to work out an agreement as to what accommodations are actually required to ensure that the employee can fulfill the essential functions of their job. In a case like Hinken’s, Decker says, “the employer does have the ability to say, listen, though, I need you here to actually help these patients.” But his hope, he says, is that the employer might also entertain the idea of assigning someone who couldn’t work in-person each day more remote-friendly tasks, like office administration or paperwork.