Weston: There was two-stage casting going on, really. We were casting the visuals in the show — the animal and alien masks — as well as casting the people. So we would look at the masks and ask ourselves: What are good combinations here? Let’s say we have the beaver, James. That’s a brown fury mask, so we need something that’s got a different skin color there, so we have Amber the pixie, which is blue and very colorful against his brown. And then we have Tamiko who’s a zombie with a jaw hanging out and not very much hair, while Amber’s got this beautiful wig. And then you’ve got Alexis the leopard, which has orange tones.