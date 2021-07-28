Wayne Edelman, president of Meurice Garment Care in New York City, has more than 35 years in the dry cleaning business. He has transformed his family’s company from what was largely a neighborhood dry cleaner to a wardrobe and interior cleaning service with clients across the globe. He has a national reputation for sophisticated advances in dry cleaning technology, and his business frequently handles delicate, one-of-a-kind pieces for fashion houses, high-end retailers, museums and private collectors. Wayne’s many years in the business have made him an expert on proper garment care and on stain treatment techniques for furniture and interiors.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and her guests — whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo or the Property Brothers — answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. Our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun for more than 20 years. We invite you to submit questions and share your own tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

